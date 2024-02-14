Thursday, February 15, 2024
Naikausa honored to represent Fiji 7s

Debutant Viliame Naikausa is oozing with confidence and looking forward to give his best for Fiji in next weekend’s Vancouver 7s.

The 23-year-old Yalobi villager from Yasawa is one of the two new faces added to the team by Coach Ben Gollings.

“I’d like to take this time to thank the Almighty God for guiding me and my life in sports- Rugby. I also thank the coaching staff and the Fiji team management for picking me.”

“This opportunity is a privilege and a great honor to represent my country and I am looking forward to give my best if I get the chance to go on the field,” he said.

The former Cuvu College student featured strongly for Ravuka Sharks at the recent Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka and further impressed the national coaching panel during the team’s training sessions.

Naikausa won a silver medal with the Fiji Rugby League 9s at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year and he was also part of the Kaiviti Silktails setup.

The Vancouver 7s kicks off next Friday and Fiji is in Pool A with Argentina, Canada and Spain.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
