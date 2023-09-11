Monday, September 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Naiqama reclaims top role at Bureau of Stats

Kemueli Naiqama has reclaimed his job as the chief executive of the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

Naiqama was sacked by the Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Goundar in September 2021 for failure to comply with Section 5 of the Statistics Act 1961.

At that time that it was an unfortunate blow to the Bureau’s credibility, Naiqama endorsed the publication of unverifiable information in the Housing Income and Expenditure Survey 2019-2020 relating to ethnicity and religion – data that was revealed to be extrapolated from erroneous sources and which exceeded the established scope of the survey’s data collection.

Naiqama was soon terminated after the then Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum raised concern about the ethnic and religious data released by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics in the 2019-2020 Household Income and Expenditure Survey.

Naiqama has over 28 years of experience in official statistics, economic policymaking and strategic planning.

He holds a Masters in Business Administration from USP, Post Graduate Certificate in International Relations, Bachelor of Arts majoring in Economics and a Bachelor of Technology.

Naiqama has held senior leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance, FBS and the Office of the Prime Minister.

He was seconded to serve as the Director’s Advisor at the Asian Development Bank – Naiqama and has also served in various Government and Regional Committees.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Sponsor holds production for Fiji&#...

Fiji Water stopped production at their bottling plant in Yaqara to ...
News

Rising cases numbers in Ba worries ...

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is concerned with an in...
Football

Govt eases Fiji FA’s salary burden

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has acknowledged t...
News

Prudent management is key to debt r...

Government debt was projected to reach $9.8 billion or 81. 2 per ce...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Sponsor holds production for Fij...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Rising cases numbers in Ba worri...

News
The Minist...

Govt eases Fiji FA’s salary burd...

Football
Fiji Footb...

Prudent management is key to deb...

News
Government...

Fiji sits third in RWC pool afte...

Rugby
The Flying...

Blackladder to replace injured N...

Rugby
Tasman fla...

Popular News

Fijian trio to start for Japan i...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Singh sisters out to do Fiji pro...

Football
Siblings, ...

Schwarzenegger details recovery ...

Entertainment
Arnold Sch...

We have world class forwards: De...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Striker Wale to return against N...

Football
Solomon Is...

4 South Koreans detained, two re...

News
Four out o...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC Fiji vs Wales