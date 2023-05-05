Naiqama to recruit players from schools

Kaiviti Silktails Coach Wes Naiqama will be present at the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League finals at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday to scout for talents.

Naiqama said he will be recruiting players for the Silktails pathway development in building future Silktails and Bati stars.

“I have seen a lot of potential in the young Rugby League players and one of the key focuses in recruiting them is to give them exposure in our high-performance training unit.”

“We want to see the knowledge these young players carry around rugby league and just to develop that knowledge and strength, it’s the right time for their age level to get into the development programs.”

“Right now I have already seen around 12 players who I think could be part of our Silktails program and that also depends on their availability to join the Silktails camp at the end of the year.”

He said most of the players they will recruit will be from the Under 19 grade and they have seen a few potentials in the Under 17 grade as well.

RKS Eels will take on Naitasiri Warriors in the Under 19 final at 1.30pm.