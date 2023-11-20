Naisake overcomes obstacles to build a career

Police Constable Arieta Naisake has overcome many hurdles in life to stand strong and display sheer determination and become a source of strength and inspiration to young women.

The Valelevu Police Station based officer who is currently on attachment at the Nasinu Prosecution Department in a motivating interview with the Fiji Police Media said, “My path took an unexpected turn when I had my first daughter during my Form 7 year at John Wesley College. While many might have thought this would be the end of my educational journey, I refused to let it be so.”

She said her mother has been a pillar of strength in her life and saw her potential.

“She enrolled me in the Nabua Matua Programme school. There, I balanced the demands of motherhood and academics, preparing for my Form 7 examinations.”

After passing her Form 7 examination, she enrolled in the LLB program at the Fiji National University, and found herself juggling motherhood, academic and personal challenges.

It was not until last year, that she received a life-changing phone call to join the ranks of the Fiji Police Force and completed the rigorous training at Nasova Academy and was posted to Valelevu Police Station.

“I set my sights on furthering my education and applied for the GDLP (Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice) program at FNU this year.”

“To my delight, I was accepted and balancing the demands of my job, part-time studies, and the responsibilities of single motherhood was not easy”.

After successfully graduating and having been recently admitted to the Bar, PC Naisake has credited both her family and the Police family for supporting her endeavour in providing a better future for her children.

“I am deeply grateful to my parents for their unwavering encouragement and financial support.”

“My senior officers at Valelevu Police Station have been a constant source of support, allowing me the flexibility to attend classes and fulfil my responsibilities.”

“My family and friends have been my pillars of strength, providing encouragement and love every step of the way.”