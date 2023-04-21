Friday, April 21, 2023
Naisarani signs with Western Force

The Western Force have bolstered their back-row, signing former Wallabies backrower Isi Naisarani.

Naisarani returns from a stint in Japan with Shizuoka Blue Revs to the club where he made his Super Rugby debut in 2017, joining immediately as he continues to return from a knee injury.

“I wanted to return here and do my best again. I’ve got lots to give back to the Force and Australia and am looking forward to being involved in the Super Rugby environment, playing good quality rugby again,” Naisarani said in a statement.

“Coming back here is like going back in time. It feels like a lifetime ago I was living here in Perth, so I’m excited to be back here where I started my career.”

“On my first day here, I caught up with Ian [Prior]. It was great to see him again and possibly play alongside him once more.”

The 28-year-old has had stints at the Force and Brumbies before experiencing a breakthrough season with the Rebels in 2019, earning his Wallabies debut.

He featured in four games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, including starting in their quarter-final defeat to England.

“I had a Zoom meeting with Simon Cron and Matt Hodgson a few weeks ago. Cron sounds like an intelligent coach with a clear direction for the Force. I’m looking forward to working with him as I know he wants the best for me, too,” he added.

“Cron wants me to be back in the contest again and to put 100% into training. I’m looking forward to having him enlist his knowledge and guide me in areas of my game.”

“I was stuck with the injury back in Japan, so I’m looking forward to working with the high-performance staff here to see where we can go.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
