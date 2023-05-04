Thursday, May 4, 2023
Naisarani to start in back row against Crusaders

Fiji-born Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani is back in the Western Force jersey starting against the Crusaders in Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

The former Melbourne Rebel will stage in the back row, a familiar sight for the Sea of Blue and Australian Rugby supporters alike.

Nasarani held the Force #8 jersey early in his career, starting his professional stride as a fresh-faced 22-year-old in 2017.

He runs out alongside captain Michael Wells as a flanker and former Force and West Australian product Carlo Tizzano.

Rugby 7’s star Max Burey, enters the Force lineup and starts at fly-half.

The Force will face the Crusaders at 2.35 pm at Orangetheory Stadium.

Force: Charlie Hancock, Tom Horton, Santiago Medrano, Felix Kalapu, Jeremy Williams, Michael Wells (c), Carlo Tizzano, Isi Naisarani, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Max Burey, Manasa Mataele, Hamish Stewart, Sam Spink, Zach Kibirge, Chase Tiatia.

Reserves: Feleti Kaitu’u, Marley Pearce, Bowen Abra, Ryan McCauley, Jackson Pugh, Ian Prior, Nikolai Foliaki, George Poolman.

Crusaders: Joe Moody, Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett (c), Quinten Strange, Dom Gardiner, Tom Christie, Cullen Grace, Noah Hotham, Richie Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Macca Springer, Will Jordan.

Reserves: Codie Taylor, Finlay Brewis, Oliver Jager, Zach Gallagher, Christian Lio-Willie, Mitchell Drummond, Fergus Burke, Jack Goodhue.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
