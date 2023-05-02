Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Naitasiri duo return for Nadi clash  

Tailevu Naitasiri defender Isikeli Tuiloma and midfielder Epeli Valevou will return to action in the clash against Nadi in Round 7 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

The duo missed Tailevu Naitasiri’s last match against Lautoka after copping double yellow cards in previous games.

The eighth-placed side managed to book a spot for the Digicel Fiji FACT and coach Tagi Vonolagi said the return of the two key players will be a major boost against Nadi.

“We held our defence strong till the half time but then we relaxed a bit that’s when Lautoka managed to score.”

“This week is no exception for us because our key players return and will make a huge difference in our midfield and backline.”

“Epeli is very fast in midfield and he is able to control the game because he has adapted to the system here. Isikeli is always alert in the backline and him making a return means our defence is solidified.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nadi at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
