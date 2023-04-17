Naitasiri was physically tough: Ali

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says Tailevu Naitasiri was a physically tough team to beat in their 3-2 loss in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

Ali said they failed to match the speed and strength of Naitasiri in the opening half.

“Naitasiri was a better side and they were physically stronger than Navua.”

“Their physical presence in the game was more to their advantage because we could not put up and respond to them on time.”

“We did make a comeback in the second half but it was a late one and we had to go with the result. Our finishers and goalkeepers failed to resist the pressure in the game,” Ali explained.

Ali further said playing at Ratu Cakobau Park was another major challenge Navua faced.

“We couldn’t adjust to playing on this kind of ground because we are not used to playing on such a ground. We have often played on the turf and also at the Stadium in Suva and Lautoka and we are adjusted to that.”

“It’s been long since we came and played here but I don’t blame the ground. Our players need to learn to play on such a ground as well. It was a wet and slippery condition as well and we’ll have to go back and assess the injury ahead of the next match.”