Friday, May 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Naivilaca declared a Peace Village

Naivilaca Village in Rewa has been declared a Peace Village in light of the Girmit Day celebrations.

Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa who officiated at the event thanked the Coalition Government and its deputy Prime Ministers who were present to mark the momentous occasion for the recognition.

She acknowledged the ancestors of Naivilaca for taking care of the Girmitiyas during their time of need.

Ro Teimumu highlighted that in 2016, on the occasion of Rewa Day, Girmit descendants from all over Fiji attended the event and they declared that all of them will be called the Girmitiyas na luvedra na Tui Noco.

The Syria had carried 497 indentured adults, children and infants from India.

On the night of 11th May, the ship was wrecked on Nasilai Reef as a result of inexperience and poor navigational facilities.

59 people died in the tragedy.

Their bodies were buried near the village of Naivilaca who continue to maintain the site today.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and prominent members of the community were also present to witness the event which was conducted by Methodist Church President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remainin...

Tickets are now on sale for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s remain...
Rugby

Fijiana focus on discipline ahead o...

Fijiana XVs Coach Inoke Male says team discipline will be one of th...
News

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

Stuart Watts is the new Chargé d'affaires of the Australian High Co...
News

New Tourism Fiji Board appointed

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has appointed new Board ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remai...

Rugby
Tickets ar...

Fijiana focus on discipline ahea...

Rugby
Fijiana XV...

Watts is new Australian Chargé d...

News
Stuart Wat...

New Tourism Fiji Board appointed...

News
The Minist...

GB vs Fijiana will be a huge gam...

Rugby
Great Brit...

Fiji likely to lose World Rugby ...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Popular News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout ...

News
Lieutenant...

New Generation Party Leader resi...

News
Varinava T...

Dunn, Aiyas lead Fiji U20 to Wor...

Football
Promising ...

Govt must focus on people’...

News
...

Hayne to be sentenced on Friday

NRL
Former Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tickets on sale for Drua’s remaining home games