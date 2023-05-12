Naivilaca declared a Peace Village

Naivilaca Village in Rewa has been declared a Peace Village in light of the Girmit Day celebrations.

Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa who officiated at the event thanked the Coalition Government and its deputy Prime Ministers who were present to mark the momentous occasion for the recognition.

She acknowledged the ancestors of Naivilaca for taking care of the Girmitiyas during their time of need.

Ro Teimumu highlighted that in 2016, on the occasion of Rewa Day, Girmit descendants from all over Fiji attended the event and they declared that all of them will be called the Girmitiyas na luvedra na Tui Noco.

The Syria had carried 497 indentured adults, children and infants from India.

On the night of 11th May, the ship was wrecked on Nasilai Reef as a result of inexperience and poor navigational facilities.

59 people died in the tragedy.

Their bodies were buried near the village of Naivilaca who continue to maintain the site today.

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, Government officials, members of the diplomatic corps and prominent members of the community were also present to witness the event which was conducted by Methodist Church President, Reverend Dr Ili Vunisuwai.