A 34-year-old woman will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow after she was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a raid in Nakasi last week.

Officers from the Fiji Police Narcotics Buerau conducted the raid last Wednesday at the woman’s home whereby the discovery of methamphetamine and more than $13,000 cash was made.

She has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.