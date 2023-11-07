Nakoci back, ready for Oceania 7s

Fijiana 7s Olympic bronze medalist Alowesi Nakoci is back in the team after a four-month absence and is raring to go up at next week’s Oceania Rugby 7s Tournament in Brisbane.

The speedster shared her excitement of joining the team while their Paris Olympic dream hangs in the balance making the Oceania 7s Tournament an all-important outing.

“The tournament (Oceania 7s) is our golden ticket to the Olympic Games, so we are working hard as a team,” she told FRU Media.

The 32-year-old from Rakiraki said the journey involved building up their fitness, knowing that there was still more to be done on the path to next year’s Olympics.

“Fitness is very important and that has been a focus for the past weeks in camp.”

“We are taking everything step by step, holding hands when some of us felt like giving up.”

Nakoci said they weren’t just focused on their own performance; but had taken on the role of motivating the new players.

“We have been assuring the players to not give up, even if they are not named for the upcoming tournaments, we remind them that is just the beginning and for them to always ask for assistance whenever they needed it,” she added.

The tournament will kick off on Friday at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.