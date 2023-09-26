Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Nalaubu bags fourth consecutive Golden Boot

National and Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu has claimed the Digicel Fiji Premier League’s Golden Boot for the fourth consecutive season.

The 26-year-old Police officer who hails from Tabia, Labasa and started his playing career with Suva whilst still in secondary school at Gospel High netted 19 goals this season and helped the Blues to clinch the title.

He has now won three golden boots with Lautoka and one with the capital city and netted a total of 49 goals.

In the 2020 season, he scored 9 goals and helped the Whites win the title before rejoining the sugar city side in 2021 and equaling the 2020  feat, and improving it further in 2022 by finding the target 12 times.

Nalaubu is currently participating in the annual Fiji Police Force Inter District Championship (IDC) in Labasa representing the Western Division and will be in action for Lautoka at the Courts IDC in Suva next month where he again expected to be lethal and deadly in front of goal.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
