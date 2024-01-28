Nalaubu cleared to feature for Blues

Star striker Sairusi Nalaubu has been cleared to feature for Lautoka in the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion against Ba at Churchill Park today.

Nalaubu was in doubt as he had to face the disciplinary committee of Lautoka Football Association last night.

However following the meeting, LFA executives decided to allow Nalaubu to play today and will discuss his case further with Fiji Football Association.

The national marksman is facing a possible breach of contract charge and could be fined $5000 after negotiating with Rewa FA in this transfer window without the knowledge of his club and district.

The CVC Leg 1 kicks off at 3pm.