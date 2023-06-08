Thursday, June 8, 2023
Namosi to play for late Kunatuba

Finalists Namosi will play for their late coach and women’s rugby pioneer Elenoa Kunatuba in the grand final of the ANZ Marama Championship against defending champions Suva on Saturday.

Captain Laisani Navukaro said the players are eager to win this year’s championship and dedicate it to Kunatuba.

“We wouldn’t have reached the final without our former coach. She guided us well through the competition this year.”

“It’s a big game for us and the players are confident of getting a win although we know that Suva is a tough team to beat but we’ll give our best towards the game.”

“Noa always advised us to give our best no matter how hard the situation gets and we practiced that against Yasawa last week and we’ll do the same against Suva.”

“The weather is not in our favor and it has affected our training but the girls are determined to run on and play their hearts out,” she added.

Namosi will play Suva at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
