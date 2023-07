The Electoral Commission has resolved to appoint Sachida Nand to fill first vacant seat in Parliament.

The Commission met in Suva today and the focus of their meeting was on filling the vacant seats.

Nand received 530 votes in the 2022 General Election.

The Commission is currently undertaking the background check on the next candidate to fill the remaining seat.

The seats of Opposition members, Voreqe Bainimarama and Rosy Akbar became vacant following their resignations earlier this year.