NAP to address the impacts of climate change

A National Adaptation Plan (NAP) is now being implemented to address the impacts of climate change and an inter-ministerial Steering Committee has been established to ensure its effective coordination, implementation, and monitoring.

Highlighting this during a compelling speech at Thematic Session 2 of the UN General Assembly Climate Ambition Summit, titled “Delivering Climate Justice: Accelerating Ambition and Implementation on Adaptation and Early Warning for All,” Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, issued a stirring call to action.

He emphasized Fiji’s unique position as a frontline nation in the battle against climate change, its struggles with erratic weather patterns, and its steadfast commitment to climate justice.

Rabuka stated, “Fiji, as a vulnerable nation, finds itself on the frontline of the climate crisis, grappling with its devastating effects.” This bold declaration underscores the harsh reality Fiji faces daily.

He said rising global temperatures have resulted in erratic weather patterns, making food security and economic stability precarious for Fiji’s farmers.

Rabuka highlighted this dire situation, stressing the urgency of the matter.

“Fiji has proactively embraced adaptive practices.”

“Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Fiji has been actively pursuing adaptive practices, including the cultivation of climate-resilient crops like giant swamp taro (dalo ni tana).”

He emphasized the importance of informed decision-making, citing sector-specific vulnerability assessments for agriculture, water resources, coastal management, and infrastructure and also acknowledged the vital role of climate finance while recognizing access as a key challenge.

“Community-based adaptation initiatives, such as coastal protection, water management, and agricultural practices, are considered pivotal in Fiji’s climate resilience efforts.”

“The integration of early warning systems through the UN’s “Early Warning Systems for All” initiative is further enhancing preparedness for climate-related events.”

Rabuka called upon global leaders not only to reduce emissions but also to support vulnerable communities and foster climate resilience.

He concluded with a poignant reminder that no nation is exempt from the impacts of climate change, and unity is the key to addressing this global crisis.

“Let us leave this Summit with renewed purpose and dedication to action, envisioning a world where future generations can thrive amidst the wonders of our planet.”

The UN General Assembly Climate Ambition Summit serves as a platform for world leaders to discuss and commit to ambitious climate actions in response to the global climate crisis.

It brings together nations, organizations, and advocates dedicated to addressing climate change on a global scale.