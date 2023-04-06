Thursday, April 6, 2023
Narawa next for All Blacks radar

Photo courtesy: stuff.co.nz

Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa could possibly be next on the All Blacks radar.

With star winger Sevuloni Reece’s long-term injury leaving a vacancy in the All Blacks edge, Narawa is among a number of favourite outsides being watched.

Narawa was instrumental in their 20-13 win over the Blues last weekend and contains all the strike weapons required of a an All Blacks finisher.

Currently Blues flyer Mark Telea and fellow Chief Shaun Stevenson are the top runners to replace the Crusaders winger.

But,under coach Clayton McMillan, Narawa may not be out just yet.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
