Narawa scores in Highlanders beatdown

A try from All Blacks prospect Emoni Narawa ensured the Chiefs kept their Super Rugby Pacific unbeaten run intact with a 52-28 win over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium yesterday.

Narawa scored the first of the Chiefs seven tries in the 20th minute of play.

The Chiefs raced off to a 28-14 lead at half time with tries to Narawa, returned centre Anton Lienert-Brown, Shaun Stevenson and George Dyer with Damian McKenzie adding four conversions.

The hosts kept in touch through prop Ethan de Groot and Aaron Smith as fullback Sam Gilbert converted both tries.

The Chiefs dominated in the second half with three more tries Bred Weber and double to Daniel Rona as with McKenzie topping it off with a further three conversions and a penalty.

Shannon Frizell and Gilbert added two more tries for the home team with the latter converting both.