Nareki scores in Reds fight back

A try from Jona Nareki proved valuable as the Highlanders came from behind to secure a 35-30 win over the Queensland Reds during their Super Rugby Pacific clash at Forsyth Barr yesterday.

Nareki scored in the17th minute to begin the homeside’s fight back.

The hosts trailed 21-14 as the Reds shot into the lead with their only three tries of the match.

Liam Wright, Jake Upfield scored for the visitors with pivot Tom Lynagh adding all three conversions.

Nareki scored alongside number eight Hugh Renton as fullback Sam Gilbert added two conversions to keep them close.

The Highlanders dominated in the second halfwith three more tries to Connor Garden-Bachop, Saula Mau and Folau Fakatava with Gilbert adding two more conversions and Freddie Burns a third.

Lynagh would only add three more penalties for his side in the second half.