Nasau cops one match ban for charge

Kaiviti Silktails 2022 Player of the Year Meli Nasau has copped a one match suspension ban for dangerous play.

Nasau accepted an early guilty plea for a grade 1 shoulder charge and will miss this week’s Round Four clash against Mounties on Saturday night.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama was disappointed to lose Nasau.

“Suspension around shoulder charges and dangerous contact is becoming an issue for us this year as we already have Isaiah Reuben serving a three match ban from Round one.” said Naiqama. but on a positive note will get back Manoa Vilikesa from injury a week earlier than expected.

“We need to be better there and we will be doing some work with the NSWRL Referees boss Stuart Raper and Gavin Badger tomorrow at training to make it clear where we are going wrong with that.”

On a positive, injured player Manoa Vilikesa is expected to return this week.

We get Manoa Vilikesa back early as I flew him over last minute as he was ahead of schedule with his injury which has been timely with Meli’s suspension.”

Nasau will be free to play for the clubs next home game on April 15 against defending premiers Hills Bills.