Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Nasava geared up for first FACT

20-year-old Samuela Nasava is ready to don the Tailevu Naitasiri jumper and run riot at the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this week.

Nasava, who made a move to Tailevu Naitasiri from Northland Tailevu in the 2022 mid-season transfer window in June, told FijiLive that he is eager to play his first-ever Fiji FACT.

“I’m just excited because this will be my first Fiji FACT and we gave our best in the league to make it to Top 8.”

“Fiji FACT is the first tournament of the year and being part of it means a lot to me. We are not just going to make numbers in the tournament although we know every team will be strong and we have been drawn in a dangerous pool. ”

“I take this tournament as an exposure to showcase my talent and at the same time help my team progress to a better position than where we finished last year.”

The goalkeeper-turned-striker has been working on his finishing and is aiming to score goals for the men in the sky blue jersey.

“The League games helped me to reflect on my mistakes and I knew that I was lacking at the scoring part. We have been training throughout and coach Tagi has been assisting me in ways to better my finishing.”

“As a striker, it’s our responsibility to score goals because that’s how our team can advance to the next stage and I really want to score goals. I have scored two goals so far in the league and I’m raring to score more.”

“My advantage is that I’m lanky and very fast. I’m able to beat the defenders and reach till the goalmouth. I have been practicing on my shots because at times, I take long shots and the ball just goes over the bar.”

The Junior Bula Boys extended squad member added that he is expecting a huge competition from the opponents and at the same time, he aims to gain more exposure.

“Playing tournaments in the Premier division is tough because there’s a next level of competition. I came from a senior and during the IDC, I realised how much teams come prepared.”

“We have to give our best not just in the training but also when we are on the field. It’s very much different from playing in the senior division because there, the competitiveness is not really high compared to what I have experienced in the premier.”

“Every game will be a good learning ground for me because playing against some of the best strikers in the country is not a piece of cake. It’s going to help me grow my skills and my confidence level.”

The Tagi Vonolagi coached side is drawn in Group B with Nadi, Rewa and Labasa.

Naitasiri will face Nadi in the opening match at 1.30 pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
