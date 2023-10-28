Saturday, October 28, 2023
Nasese Buses re-looks at safety measures

Nasese Buses Limited says it is re-examining its internal mechanisms, to prevent road accidents from occurring in the future.

The statement comes following the fatal accident in Suva on Thursday that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman.

According to the Police, the woman was crossing the road along Stinson Parade when she was allegedly hit by a bus driven by a 21-year-old man.

Nasese Buses Limited said they are saddened by the accident that had occurred on Thursday involving one of their buses in Suva.

“Our deepest condolences to family and friends who have irreversibly lost a loved one.”

They regularly impress upon their drivers that nothing is more important than the lives of pedestrians and passengers, and, while tragic, this accident is unacceptable.

“Nasese Buses Limited will fully cooperate with the authorities who are investigating the matter,” the statement said

However, Police has confirmed that investigation are still underway and no charges have been laid yet.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
