Nasinu promoted to Premier Division

Nasinu will feature in the Premier Division next year after winning the second and deciding leg of the Senior League final against Savusavu at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

The Ronald Lawrence coached southerners registered a 2-0 victory via late second half goals.

Replacement striker Nasoni Mereke opened Nasinu’s account in the 80th minute and Jonetani Buksh got the second goal deep in injury time.

The winner of the Digicel Senior League had to be decided today after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at Ganilau Park in Savusavu last weekend.