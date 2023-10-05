Thursday, October 5, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nasinu ready to defend Premier IDC title

Nasinu captain Nasoni Mereke says his side is ready to defend the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) premier division title in Suva next week.

The veteran said his side will fight hard to come out of their tough Group B pool which has Nadroga and Savusavu in it.

He said Nasinu respects both of their opponents and are well aware of the threats the two teams will pose.

“It’s not an easy pool because we will be playing Nadroga, who are in the Premier Division and we don’t expect anything less from Savusavu. They will definitely try to avenge their loss from the playoffs and we fear them,” Mereke said.

“We are not leaving any stones unturned in our preparations. Both are a very competitive team. After seeing their performance this year, we will respect whatever they put forward,” he said.

“When teams come into tournaments, they are totally different from how they perform at the league games.

Us featuring in the Premier Division next year, it itself is a huge motivation for the players to retain our IDC title.” he said.

Nasinu will open their campaign against Nadroga at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa on Tuesday and meet Savusavu at 11am on Thursday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Tahiti hammer Fiji, qualifies to OF...

Tahiti hammered Fiji 7-3 in the first semifinal of the OFC Futsal N...
News

FCCC reduction of prices for essent...

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has passed on...
2023 IDC

Ba out to restore lost glory at IDC...

Traditional football giants Ba will be on a mission to restore lost...
News

Prasad to attend annual IMF meeting...

The Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad is expected to atte...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tahiti hammer Fiji, qualifies to...

Football
Tahiti ham...

FCCC reduction of prices for ess...

News
The Fijian...

Ba out to restore lost glory at ...

2023 IDC
Traditiona...

Prasad to attend annual IMF meet...

News
The Minist...

Five in hospital after Nabua cra...

News
Five peopl...

Accidents prompt safety reminder...

News
Police is ...

Popular News

Westpac Fiji to remain in Fiji

Business
Government...

FSC breaks drought period for su...

News
The Fiji S...

Project honors rich legacy of AC...

News
Acting Pri...

Prasad to attend annual IMF meet...

News
The Minist...

Injury woes continue for Rewa ah...

2023 IDC
Rewa coach...

FSC reduces operating cost by 34...

News
Through a ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Tahiti hammer Fiji, qualifies to OFC final