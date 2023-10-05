Nasinu ready to defend Premier IDC title

Nasinu captain Nasoni Mereke says his side is ready to defend the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) premier division title in Suva next week.

The veteran said his side will fight hard to come out of their tough Group B pool which has Nadroga and Savusavu in it.

He said Nasinu respects both of their opponents and are well aware of the threats the two teams will pose.

“It’s not an easy pool because we will be playing Nadroga, who are in the Premier Division and we don’t expect anything less from Savusavu. They will definitely try to avenge their loss from the playoffs and we fear them,” Mereke said.

“We are not leaving any stones unturned in our preparations. Both are a very competitive team. After seeing their performance this year, we will respect whatever they put forward,” he said.

“When teams come into tournaments, they are totally different from how they perform at the league games.

Us featuring in the Premier Division next year, it itself is a huge motivation for the players to retain our IDC title.” he said.

Nasinu will open their campaign against Nadroga at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa on Tuesday and meet Savusavu at 11am on Thursday.