Nasoko set for Fijian Drua debut

Olympic Games gold medalist Kalione Nasoko is in-line to play his first Super Rugby Pacific match after being named in the 23 member squad to face the undefeated Chiefs on Friday.

This will be Nasoko’s first appearance since being struck with a host of injuries in his first year with the club.

Nasoko is expected to come off the bench in jersey number 22.

Meanwhile, prop Haereiti Hetet and inside centre Michael Naitokani will make their first start this season while lock Chris Minimbi also makes his first appearance this season from the bench.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere returns from a two week break to the starting line-up and takes over the captaincy role from Teti Tela.

Elia Canakaivata also gets his shot at openside flanker with preferred pilferer Kitione Salawa getting a rest.

Outside-centre Apisalome Vota gets back in the mix with Selestino Ravutaumada shifted to fullback.

Ilaisa Droasese will man the open-side wing.

The Chiefs host the Drua at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton at 7.05pm.

Fijian Drua line-up: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakaivata, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Michael Naitokani, Apisalome Vota, Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada.

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga.