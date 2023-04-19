Wednesday, April 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nasoko set for Fijian Drua debut

Olympic Games gold medalist Kalione Nasoko is in-line to play his first Super Rugby Pacific match after being named in the 23 member squad to face the undefeated Chiefs on Friday.

This will be Nasoko’s first appearance since being struck with a host of injuries in his first year with the club.

Nasoko is expected to come off the bench in jersey number 22.

Meanwhile, prop Haereiti Hetet and inside centre Michael Naitokani will make their first start this season while lock Chris Minimbi also makes his first appearance this season from the bench.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere returns from a two week break to the starting line-up and takes over the captaincy role from Teti Tela.

Elia Canakaivata also gets his shot at openside flanker with preferred pilferer Kitione Salawa getting a rest.

Outside-centre Apisalome Vota gets back in the mix with Selestino Ravutaumada shifted to fullback.

Ilaisa Droasese will man the open-side wing.

The Chiefs host the Drua at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton at 7.05pm.

Fijian Drua line-up: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Leone Rotuisolia, Joseva Tamani, Elia Canakaivata, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Peni Matawalu, Teti Tela, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Michael Naitokani, Apisalome Vota, Ilaisa Droasese, Selestino Ravutaumada.

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Tiko, Chris Minimbi, Rusiate Nasove, Philip Baselala, Kalione Nasoko, Kitione Taliga.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt owes USP $116.5m: Prof Ahluwal...

University of the South Pacific (USP) President and Vice-Chancellor...
Rugby

In-form Sowakula to face Fijian Dru...

Barnstorming number eight Pita Gus Sowakula will face his countryme...
Football

Fiji Under 19 girls march into camp...

A 46-member extended Digicel Fiji U19 Girls’ team marched into camp...
Entertainment

BTS star J-Hope joins South Korean ...

J-Hope, a member of K-pop sensation BTS, entered a South Korean boo...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt owes USP $116.5m: Prof Ahlu...

News
University...

In-form Sowakula to face Fijian ...

Rugby
Barnstormi...

Fiji Under 19 girls march into c...

Football
A 46-membe...

BTS star J-Hope joins South Kore...

Entertainment
J-Hope, a ...

Ali eyes spot in team to Pacific...

Football
Former Fij...

World Bank report must be reject...

News
Former Pri...

Popular News

Ali eyes spot in team to Pacific...

Football
Former Fij...

FRU releases finding on late Nae...

Rugby
A medical ...

OFC reschedules Beach soccer 

Football
The Oceani...

No budget approved for Summit: R...

News
Prime Mini...

Hayne back in jail, bail revoked...

NRL
Former Fij...

PMs statement is a rebuke of Pra...

News
The Fiji L...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Govt owes USP $116.5m: Prof Ahluwalia