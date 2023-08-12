Saturday, August 12, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Natabua advances after tough Lelean challenge

Natabua High School Under-18 Head Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says the side needs to return to basics if they want to progress past the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifinal stage.

The western based school scored a late try to overcome Lelean Memorial School 13-12 during their quarterfinal clash at HFC Bank Stadium today.

“Lelean exposed us today, and we need to get right down to the basics before the semis,” said Delailomaloma.

“They played a strong game, but I was happy for our players that kept their composure to come back into the match.”

Delailomaloma said the team was confident going forward and asked their supporters to trust in the team.

“Believe in us, this is one of the best teams that we have prepared to date.”

“The self among the boys has been awesome to watch, and they are determined.”

Delailomaloma added no matter who their rivals will be in the semi-final, they are ready for the challenge.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in ...

Tailevu Naitasiri Coach Priyant Mannu says their failure to settle ...
2023 Battle of Giants

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

Navua Coach Saiyad Ali says finishing was a huge let-down in their ...
News

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

K9 Tiny and the joint operations team of Police and Fiji Revenue an...
Football

Navua registers second draw in BOG

Navua settled for its second draw in the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Failure to settle fast resulted ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Tailevu Na...

Finishing, a huge letdown: Ali

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

K9 Tiny assists in drug arrest

News
K9 Tiny an...

Navua registers second draw in B...

Football
Navua sett...

BOG Day 3 fixtures revised

Football
Fiji Footb...

Govt wants stronger collaboratio...

News
The Coalit...

Popular News

Troika leaders discuss region’s ...

News
The first ...

Fair to empower youth, provide o...

News
Minister f...

Digital display parking meters f...

News
Savusavu T...

Visitor arrivals expected to hit...

News
The touris...

DPP’s game plan failed: Sh...

News
Defence Co...

Former Opposition MP dies

News
Former Opp...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
2023 Battle of Giants

Failure to settle fast resulted in draw: Mannu