Natabua advances after tough Lelean challenge

Natabua High School Under-18 Head Coach Tevita Delailomaloma says the side needs to return to basics if they want to progress past the Vodafone Deans Trophy semifinal stage.

The western based school scored a late try to overcome Lelean Memorial School 13-12 during their quarterfinal clash at HFC Bank Stadium today.

“Lelean exposed us today, and we need to get right down to the basics before the semis,” said Delailomaloma.

“They played a strong game, but I was happy for our players that kept their composure to come back into the match.”

Delailomaloma said the team was confident going forward and asked their supporters to trust in the team.

“Believe in us, this is one of the best teams that we have prepared to date.”

“The self among the boys has been awesome to watch, and they are determined.”

Delailomaloma added no matter who their rivals will be in the semi-final, they are ready for the challenge.