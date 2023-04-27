Thursday, April 27, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Natabua and Naitasiri lead after Day One

Natabua High School and Naitasiri Secondary School lead the Medal Tally after day one of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Natabua High School tops the tally with two gold medals a bronze medals.

Ratu Kadavulevu School has dropped to second place with one gold medal, two silver and one bronze medal.

Marist Brothers High School are currently in third place with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Naitaisiri Secondary School remains on top in the girls division with four medals including two gold and two bronze medals.

Bucalevu Secondary School and defending champions Adi Cakobau School are currently in second place with two gold medals each.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School is in third with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Coca-Cola Games

Determination drives Nagauna to gol...

Lanieta Nagauna of Nasikawa Vision College said it was sheer determ...
Coca-Cola Games

Blue Ribbon finalists confirmed

The top contenders for the 2023 Coca-Cola Games Blue Ribbon finals ...
Rugby

AG clears FRU fiasco, charts new pa...

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has confirmed the dismissal of t...
News

Manpower not an issue for Police: D...

Police say that manpower on the ground is not a matter of concern f...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Determination drives Nagauna to ...

Coca-Cola Games
Lanieta Na...

Blue Ribbon finalists confirmed

Coca-Cola Games
The top co...

AG clears FRU fiasco, charts new...

Rugby
The Attorn...

Manpower not an issue for Police...

News
Police say...

Qerewaqa’s golden jump for...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Timoc...

Gold and bronze wins for Holy Cr...

Coca-Cola Games
Holy Cross...

Popular News

Tawake gets first Gold in Discus...

Coca-Cola Games
Queen Vict...

Mission accomplished for Kororua...

Coca-Cola Games
Laisane Ko...

Police bulk up presence at Coke ...

Coca-Cola Games
Fiji Polic...

Woman charged over husband’s dea...

News
A 38-year-...

Solomon attacker boosts Tailevu ...

Football
Tailevu Na...

Corruption destroys Govt initiat...

News
Former Res...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Coca-Cola Games

Determination drives Nagauna to gold medal finish