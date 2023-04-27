Natabua and Naitasiri lead after Day One

Natabua High School and Naitasiri Secondary School lead the Medal Tally after day one of the 2023 Coca-Cola Games at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Natabua High School tops the tally with two gold medals a bronze medals.

Ratu Kadavulevu School has dropped to second place with one gold medal, two silver and one bronze medal.

Marist Brothers High School are currently in third place with one gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

Naitaisiri Secondary School remains on top in the girls division with four medals including two gold and two bronze medals.

Bucalevu Secondary School and defending champions Adi Cakobau School are currently in second place with two gold medals each.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School is in third with one gold, three silver and one bronze medal