Natabua to work on tackling before final

Natabua High School coach Tevita Baleidrokadroka says they will need to improve their tackling skills and make a few positional shifts before the Fiji Secondary Schools Deans U18 final against Queen Victoria School.

Despite Natabua dethroning defending champions Marist in the second semifinal on Saturday, Baleidrokadroka said they were slow in making tackles.

“I told the players that if we have to win against Marist, we need to be mentally prepared. We focused on every aspect of our game from the first whistle till the last whistle and they delivered a spectacular performance.”

“Our line speed and tackle let us down in the second half and that’s something we have to really work around in one week so that come finals day, we are ready to play QVS.”

“Whenever the opponents had the ball in their hand, we couldn’t tackle them down. Marist broke off from our tackles easily and that’s how they managed to come into our territory.”

“We were slow when our forwards provided good balls to the wingers on the side but they couldn’t race against the Marist defence. Speed will be crucial against QVS because we are expecting a threatening performance from them.”

He also urged the teachers and students to continue showing their sheer support towards the team on the final’s day.

Meanwhile, QVS booked a spot in the semifinal after their 14-14 draw against Suva Grammar School in the first semifinal through fair play.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
