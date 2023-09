Cabinet has approved the second development phase for the establishment of St. Stephen’s building as Fiji’s first National Art Gallery

It was decided in the 14th cabinet meeting earlier in the week that a National Taskforce for the National Art Gallery will be appointed by the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts to oversee the establishment.

$100,000 has been provided in the Ministry’s 2023-2024 approved Budget for this phase of the project.