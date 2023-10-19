Nausori Health Centre undergoes renovation

The Nausori Health Centre is undergoing renovations and to accommodate this much needed infrastructure works, temporary Field Hospital Tents have been erected in the Parking Area to provide health care for anyone seeking health services at the hospital.

Health services that will shift to the Field Hospital Tents, and will be provided from 7am to 8pm are Emergency Services, General Outpatient Services, Case Reviews, Dressings and Foot Care

After 8pm, only Emergency Cases will be a priority.

X-Rays services and Scan services has shifted from its current site and will be conducted at the School Health Building beside the Pharmacy department.

Laboratory Services has shifted to Wainibokasi Hospital.

Health Services that will not shift and will continue to be provided from their current site include; Maternal & Child Health Services, Special Outpatient Services, Family Planning Services and Physiotherapy Services.

The above services will be accessed through the Wainibokasi Street (Nausori Town Council) side gates.

Access to the Field Hospital Tent will be through the Nausori Old Market Car Park as there will be no parking in Nausori Health Centre and its vicinity.

The Nausori Maternity Unit, Dental Unit, Pharmacy, Administrative & Counselling Services will operate as normal.

Members of the public are advised that the renovation will progress for the next three (3) months and the Ministry will ensure that there is minimal disruption to the provision of health care services from the hospital.