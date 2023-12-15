Nausori United makes flying start in NCC

Rewa’s Nausori United FC started its campaign in the 2023 Digicel National Club Championship on high note with a 5-1 win over Nasinu’s Classy FC at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva yesterday.

Led by veteran Pita Rabo who played alongside his son Asivorosi and siblings Iosefo Verevou and Josaia Sela, the Roderick Singh coached made its intentions known from the opening whistle.

Classy FC will need a positive result in its second match against Ba’s Police FC at 3pm today to stay alive in the championship.

Nausori United FC on the other hand is on a BYE.