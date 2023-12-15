Friday, December 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nausori United makes flying start in NCC

Rewa’s Nausori United FC started its campaign in the 2023 Digicel  National Club Championship on high note with a 5-1 win over Nasinu’s Classy FC  at the Fiji FA headquarters ground in Suva yesterday.

Led by veteran Pita Rabo who played alongside his son Asivorosi and siblings Iosefo Verevou and Josaia Sela, the Roderick Singh coached made its intentions known from the opening whistle.

Classy FC will need a positive result in its second match against Ba’s Police FC at 3pm today to stay alive in the championship.

Nausori United FC on the other hand is on a BYE.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

PM meets Maori King, reaffirms Fiji...

In a historic moment today, Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign...
News

Happy to be back at RFMF: PM Rabuka...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is happy with the way things...
Rugby

Flying Fijians to face Barbarians i...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet the Barbarians in a much-an...
News

PM has a succession plan, says Tabu...

People's Alliance Deputy Leader Lynda Tabuya says Prime Minister Si...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

PM meets Maori King, reaffirms F...

News
In a histo...

Happy to be back at RFMF: PM Rab...

News
Prime Mini...

Flying Fijians to face Barbarian...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

PM has a succession plan, says T...

News
People's A...

Opening NCC fixture ends in a st...

Football
The openin...

Ex Court Officer charged for bri...

News
A former S...

Popular News

Exchange of info on traffic ops ...

News
The Fiji P...

New head coach to be based in Fi...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Jet made available to Fiji Govt

News
The United...

Koya appointed Acting General Se...

News
FijiFirst ...

Fijian Drua launches its own tra...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Kalabu residents to assist in cr...

News
More than ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

PM meets Maori King, reaffirms Fiji’s commitment