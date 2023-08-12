Navosa into Vanua semis, Northland out

A successful appeal by the Navosa Rugby Union has seen Northland Rugby Union removed from today’s Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals.

A complaint had been made by Navosa following last week’s quarterfinal loss to Northland in regards to the latter fielding an unregistered player.

The Fiji Rugby Union judiciary returned with their findings that Navosa’s appeal had carried weight.

The decision of the appeal from Navosa has been successful with last week’s quarterfinal outcome overturned.

Navosa will take on Ba in the semifinal at Garvey Park at 1pm today.