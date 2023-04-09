Navua aims to bounce back in DFPL

Underdogs Navua are aiming to bounce back to its winning ways against survivors Tailevu Naitasiri in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Navua suffered a huge 4-1 defeat to CVC winners Suva a fortnight ago but coach Saiyad Ali is determined the southerners will put on a better performance against Naitasiri.

“Playing every week will make a huge difference in the team. It will be tough for us because we are at the bottom for now and we know any two teams can go down and won’t feature in the tournament.”

“Our aim is to win the next two rounds of matches so that we are in the top six where we know we have a confirmed spot for Fiji FACT. We are also focused on trying to finish the league this year on a high note after our performance from the IDC last year where we played in the final.”

“Defending and scoring goal is key for Navua because we scored but lacked in our defending and with those two areas getting better, I’m sure we can win against which ever team we play in the remaining round.”

“The boys know their role in the team and I’m sure we will be able to rectify the mistakes we made against Suva and get the win we need. We have been improving in all aspects of our game and the players have been responding well also.”

Navua is currently in the 7th spot with 3 points.