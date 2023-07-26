Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Navua anticipates tough challenge from Suva

Sixth-placed Navua is anticipating a tough challenge from a star-studded Suva outfit in Round 14 of the Digicel Premier League at the HFC Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Head coach Saiyad Ali admits that beating the capital city boys will not be an easy feat but he is confident the southerners will give their all in the game.

“Suva is a good team and no doubt about that because they have a range of very experienced players who have been playing throughout and have brought in experience from the OFC Champions League.”

“We have a mixture of young players who are still developing in football but they are very hard working, energetic and have the strength in them to compete against any team in the Premier Division.”

“Our aim will be to try matching Suva in all aspects of the game. It’s an important game because every point is crucial for us in the league.”

Ali also said they will take the game as the build-up towards the 2023 Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants Tournament which will be held in Nadi next month.

“Consistency and finishing is our major focus and we want to achieve both ahead of the BOG next month. We have seen that Navua becomes a totally different team when it comes to tournaments and we want to be better off from where we finished at the Fiji FACT.”

“We want to go into the BOG with a different attitude and mindset and that begins from this week’s match. Our boys have been training very hard and we want to display that same effort against Suva.”

Navua will battle against Concrete Dynamics PTE Ltd Suva at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
