Navua beats Nadi, stays in hunt

Last season’s finalist Navua keeps its hopes alive in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship (IDC) after beating Nadi 2-0 in its second Group B match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today.

After losing 2-0 to Suva yesterday, the Saiyad Ali coached side needed a positive result to stay in the hunt.

Nadi on the other hand after holding Rewa 2-2 yesterday, also needed an impressive outcome.

The Jetsetters lost goalkeeper Vereti Dickson to an injury in the 16th minute and he was replaced by Samuela Tamanisau.

Veteran defender Kolinio Sivoki opened Navua’s account with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box which beautifully landed into the left-hand corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance whatsoever.

Navua led 1-0 at the break and doubled its lead straight after the break when a through pass from midfield was blasted into the back of the net.

Nadi Coach Kamal Swamy tried all he could to change the game around and sent in youngsters Nikash Prasad, Leo Lesumai and Apisai Sesewa but Sivoki’s solid defending and some good goalkeeping by Viliame Rakuro saw Navua maintain the lead till the final whistle.

Aldex Trading / River Tubing Fiji Navua will meet Rewa in its final pool match at 3pm while Esy Kool / Profesional Valuation Nadi will take on host Suva at 5pm.

The teams:

Navua– Viliame Rakuro (GK), Simione Damuni (Sunny Deol), Jared Rongosulia (Joseph Elder), Thomas Dunn (Mosese Balenagaga), Arami Manumanubhai, Jackson Wale (Jone Naraba), Vineet Chand, Vinal Prasad, Zainal Ali, Matthew Charitar (C), Kolinio Sivoki.

Subs: Jerry Kaitani, Mohammed Ledua, Samir Hussain, Sunny Deol, Joseph Elder, Shofwaan Ali, Isake Naduvu, Mosese Balenagaga, Alfred Ali, Jone Naraba, Akesh Kumar.

Nadi– Vereti Dickson (GK) (Samuela Tamanisau), Rahul Krishna (Leo Lesumai), Christopher Kumar (C), Ashneel Kumar, Eneriko Matau (Apisai Sesewa), Tuiba Batiratu, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Tulivou, Vuniuci Tikomaimereke, Elvis Raju (Nikash Prasad), Siotame Kubu.

Subs: Ratu Halstead, Samuela Tamanisau, Vishant Reddy, Simione Seru, Leo lesumai, Vinayak Rao, Apolosi Seru, Aron Naicker, Apisai Sesewa, Nilkas Prasad, Tevita Vonovesi.