Navua Coach pleads for financial backing

Navua coach Saiyad Ali is requesting fans and businesses to assist the side financially as they buildup for next month’s Digicel Fiji FACT.

Ali said in order to continue their training after the next two rounds of the Digicel Fiji Premier League; players will need weekly allowance to manage their travel and family expenses.

“For small districts like Navua, it’s going to be a big challenge. We will have a four weeks break and to keep the same squad and level of training, we will need a lot of money.”

“Most of the players are given an allowance for training and it will be a big challenge for Navua to see how they can accommodate that.”

“Top district teams are healthy financially so that gives them the upper edge compared to Navua. We are looking for financial support and hope that businesses will come on board to support Navua for our preparation.”

Navua is currently on the seventh spot in the league standing with six points.

The side will host Lautoka at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.