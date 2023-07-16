Navua comes from behind to hold Miners

Navua came from behind to hold Tavua at 2-2 in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji Football Association Academy at Namosau in Ba this afternoon.

Navua entered the match with a lot of focus and determination after their 2-1 win against Ba a week earlier while Tavua after their 1-0 defeat to Tailevu Naitasiri played to their best in the game.

Nippy defender Mosese Balenagaga opened the account for the Southerners’ midway in the first half but veteran midfielder Malakai Tiwa scored the equaliser for Tavua as both teams rested for 1-1 at half time.

The gold miners came out strong early in the second spell with former Ba rep Shameel Rao giving them the lead for the first time in the game.

Tavua’s joy was cut short when experienced sweeper Arami Manumanubhai saved Navua with a goal to end the match with a draw.

Meanwhile, Tavua remains in the bottom with 5 points and Navua moves up to the sixth place with 13 points and -1 goal difference.