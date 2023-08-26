Saturday, August 26, 2023
Navua edges Labasa, climbs to sixth

Navua defeated Labasa 1-0 in the lone Round 15 fixture of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park on Saturday.

Navua featured in the match without its key players Thomas Dunn and Suliano Doli who are part of the Junior Bula Boys for the OFC Under 23 Olympic Qualifiers in New Zealand while Labasa took the field without experienced goalkeeper Samuela Tamanisau, who is also away on national duty at the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti.

Sameer Hussain found the back of the net for the Southerners in the eighth minute and despite the hosts trying to fight their way into the match, the scores remained unchanged.

The win has seen the Blue Gas sponsored Navua climb to the sixth spot with 17 points now.

Meanwhile, Navua had also qualified for the semifinal of the 2023 Battle of the Giants Tournament at Prince Charles Park in Nadi which will be played next month.

Navua went in as the runners up of A.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
