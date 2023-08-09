Navua injected with $4k boost for BOG preps

Navua Football Association has secured a co-sponsor for the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament which kicks off in Nadi on Friday.

Top LPG service provider Blues Gas Fiji has injected the southerners with a $4,000 boost just two days before the tournament gets underway at Prince Charles Park.

Team President Rajeev Prasad thanked Blue Gas for their timely sponsorship.

“This year has been very challenging for us. Everyone knows that soccer has become a little bit of a business in the sense that a lot of finances are needed to run a team.”

“To compete in tournaments like BOG, we need a strong finance background and we have been approaching business houses to assist us.”

Meanwhile, Prasad, who also owns three service stations in Navua, will be selling gas at a discounted rate over the weekend.

On behalf of Thakur Punja, the chief operations officer of Blue Gas, marketing officer Ashnil Chand, said the company has always shown its support in grassroots sports development in Fiji and as per their tagline ‘pure performance’ the company believes in upbringing new skills.

“Blue Gas has always been supporting rugby and it’s time that we switch to sponsor football.”

“As a developing district, we felt it was time to invest in Navua because we have seen a lot of talents aren’t able to come up due to financial constraints and when we were approached, there was no second thought.”

The Saiyad Ali coached Navua will open their campaign against Fiji FACT champs Lautoka at 3pm.