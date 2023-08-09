Wednesday, August 9, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Navua injected with $4k boost for BOG preps

Navua Football Association has secured a co-sponsor for the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament which kicks off in Nadi on Friday.

Top LPG service provider Blues Gas Fiji has injected the southerners with a $4,000 boost just two days before the tournament gets underway at Prince Charles Park.

Team President Rajeev Prasad thanked Blue Gas for their timely sponsorship.

“This year has been very challenging for us. Everyone knows that soccer has become a little bit of a business in the sense that a lot of finances are needed to run a team.”

“To compete in tournaments like BOG, we need a strong finance background and we have been approaching business houses to assist us.”

Meanwhile, Prasad, who also owns three service stations in Navua, will be selling gas at a discounted rate over the weekend.

On behalf of Thakur Punja, the chief operations officer of Blue Gas, marketing officer Ashnil Chand, said the company has always shown its support in grassroots sports development in Fiji and as per their tagline ‘pure performance’ the company believes in upbringing new skills.

“Blue Gas has always been supporting rugby and it’s time that we switch to sponsor football.”

“As a developing district, we felt it was time to invest in Navua because we have seen a lot of talents aren’t able to come up due to financial constraints and when we were approached, there was no second thought.”

The Saiyad Ali coached Navua will open their campaign against Fiji FACT champs Lautoka at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Pine trust claims use of fake lette...

The Fiji Pine Trust Board of Trustees says it has filed a complaint...
Football

Tailevu Naitasiri sets sight on BOG...

As the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops premium Ice- Cream Battle of the Gia...
News

Need for GCF reforms for Pacific: M...

There is a great need for the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to better un...
Rugby

Prop Ravai re-signs with Reds

Robust Flying Fijians prop forward Peni Ravai has re-signed with th...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Pine trust claims use of fake le...

News
The Fiji P...

Tailevu Naitasiri sets sight on ...

Football
As the Roo...

Need for GCF reforms for Pacific...

News
There is a...

Prop Ravai re-signs with Reds

Rugby
Robust Fly...

Artist DJ Casper dies aged 58

Entertainment
Americ...

Police to ascertain cause of acc...

News
Two women ...

Popular News

Blues aim to win BOG after six y...

2023 Battle of Giants
Lautoka Pr...

Students found at swimming spot ...

News
Nasinu Pol...

Nalumisa backs waste management ...

News
The Minist...

Swimmer Young wins bronze at You...

Sports
Swimmer Da...

GCC complex rebuilding works yet...

News
Minister f...

UNODC and APTC partner to tackle...

News
The United...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Pine trust claims use of fake letterheads