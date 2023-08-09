Navua out to end 18-year drought

Assistant Navua coach Neel Singh says the side is aiming to end their 18-year-old drought in this week’s Rooster Chicken/Scoop Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament in Nadi.

Navua last won the BOG title in 2005 beating Rewa 1-0 in the final in Suva and Singh is confident the team can create history this season.

“The boys are confident of doing well in the BOG,” Singh said.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed to end the drought. It’s been a long time since we won BOG and the team is focused to end that jinx.”

The southerners are drawn in a tough Group A with Fiji FACT champs Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri and host team Nadi and Singh said winning the group stage matches is their first target to meet.

“Looking at the Pool, no team is easy and come in the tournament they prepare very well as league games are different.”

“We will take each game at a time and won’t underestimate any team in the pool.”

He added the team has been working on two major areas which were a major let-down in the Fiji FACT and Digicel Fiji Premier League recent loses.

“The team is mostly concentrating on finishing after we lost to Tailevu Naitasiri in the league last week. We lacked finishing and that’s the major area to improve with our defence.”

“We create so many chances in the game but players are not able to capitalise on them and we are trying to work on that to see how the strikers or the attackers could finish well and make the goals count.”

He has also urged fans to come out in numbers and continue showing their support with the aim to lift the spirit of the players.

“People should come forward and not look at us from how we performed in the league games because tournaments are different and we can come out firing.”

“Last year in the league we were not doing well but we played in the IDC final. I urge the fans and supporters to come and support Navua and I assure the team will do wonders in the tournament.”

Southern Forest Navua will open its campaign against Bargain Box Lautoka at 3.30pm on Friday.