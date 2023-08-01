Navua receives sponsorship boost for BOG

Navua’s campaign for next week’s Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants has been boosted with financing backing.

Timber company, Southern Forest has poured in $10,000 for the second major tournament of the year which will be played at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Navua FA President Rajeev Prasad acknowledged the timely sponsorship and said the funds will be utilized to prepare the team and pay player allowances.

“This is a boost for a small district like Navua and I would like to heartily thank Krishneil and the management of Southern Forest for coming on board and supporting us in a timely manner.”

Southern Forest managing director, Krishneil Sharma said this wanted to renew ties with Navua FA as his father Anil Sharma served as the President of the team and also sponsored them.

“We have been away from the picture for a while and we have been regrowing as a company and we have turned a lot of pages and created many histories in the past so we were waiting for the right time to boost Navua Association.”

“As you all know we are from Navua and my dad used to be the president of Navua FA and I am happy to carry on with his legacy.”

“This does not stop here there will be more I promise today that if Navua qualifies for the semi-finals of the BOG we will top up more from our pockets to the team,” Sharma said.

“We have full fate in the team under the guidance of Saiyad Ali and let us all get together and put some blessings on them.”

Navua is drawn in Group with Fiji FACT winners Lautoka, in-form Tailevu Naitasiri, and host Nadi.