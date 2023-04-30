Sunday, April 30, 2023
Navua thumps Nadroga, betters FACT chances

Navua outclassed Nadroga 4-0 in their Round 7 Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday to better its Fiji FACT qualification chances.

The Southerners completely dominated the first spell and netted goals through Suliano Doli, youngster Sam Hussain and Zainal Ali to comfortably enjoy a 3-0 halftime lead.

Veteran Simione Damuni scored Navua’s fourth goal midway in the second half.

The Saiyad Ali coached side after the win has climbed to the seventh spot with 6 points and has better goal difference then Tailevu Naitasiri and Nadroga who also have 6 points on the table.

The two teams that are at the bottom after next weekend’s matches will miss out on participation in the Digicel Fiji FACT in June.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
