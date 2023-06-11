Sunday, June 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Navua to field reserves in dead rubber clash

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they will ring in changes in the dead rubber Group A match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT against defending champions Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

With both teams out of semifinal contention, Ali said he will be opting to rest the regular 11 and give more game time to his reserve players.

“We’ll give importance to the match just like to the two previous games.”

“Now I’ll be thinking of putting some of the players who were on the bench in the starting line-up to see the difference.”

“We all know what our problems and weaknesses are and everybody will agree that we still need to work a lot on that area.”

“The reserves really made the difference in the early matches despite us losing the game but it’s time to put more focus on them. They have been creating impact off the bench and now I strongly feel they can do the same impact from the starting 11.”

Navua will face Suva at 1pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

No change in taxi fares: FCCC

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has confirmed...
Football

Labasa women end campaign with anot...

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Women's Champions League, Labasa F...
Fiji FACT 2023

Have faith in us, Vulivuli urges fa...

Labasa Coach Thomas Vulivuli is urging their fans to have faith in ...
Fiji FACT 2023

Blues to keep same formation agains...

Lautoka Coach Ronil Kumar has revealed they will keep the same form...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

No change in taxi fares: FCCC

News
The Fijian...

Labasa women end campaign with a...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Have faith in us, Vulivuli urges...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Blues to keep same formation aga...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lautoka Co...

Stern pep talk fired up players:...

Fiji FACT 2023
Labasa Coa...

Ba and Lautoka book place in FAC...

Football
Ba and Lau...

Popular News

It’s heartbreaking and dis...

Rugby
Vodafone F...

Committee proposes four revenue ...

News
The Fiscal...

Impressive Fijian trio depart CA...

Rugby
Three Fiji...

Prolific Nalaubu set to depart B...

Football
Fiji’s top...

10-man Labasa holds Nadi to stay...

Fiji FACT 2023
A 10-man L...

$7.2M for refurbishment of Labas...

News
Government...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Day 3 of 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT