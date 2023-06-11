Navua to field reserves in dead rubber clash

Navua coach Saiyad Ali says they will ring in changes in the dead rubber Group A match of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT against defending champions Suva at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

With both teams out of semifinal contention, Ali said he will be opting to rest the regular 11 and give more game time to his reserve players.

“We’ll give importance to the match just like to the two previous games.”

“Now I’ll be thinking of putting some of the players who were on the bench in the starting line-up to see the difference.”

“We all know what our problems and weaknesses are and everybody will agree that we still need to work a lot on that area.”

“The reserves really made the difference in the early matches despite us losing the game but it’s time to put more focus on them. They have been creating impact off the bench and now I strongly feel they can do the same impact from the starting 11.”

Navua will face Suva at 1pm.