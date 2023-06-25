Navua to make a strong comeback in DFPL

Navua is aiming to make a strong comeback against Nadi upon the resumption of the Digicel Fiji Premier League next week.

The southerners bowed out of the Fiji FACT Group stages winless but coach Saiyad Ali said the team has learned valuable lessons from the tournament.

“We want to finish in the top five in the league and I’m confident we can do that only if we start winning the games.”

“It’s really clear for my team that we need to work extra hard and put in more effort in our game.”

Ali said after a good week of rest and recovery, they will double their training and iron out mistakes from their game.

“We need to play constructive football and also finish off the chances we have in the game. Previously we went in the box but the final touch was not there and that’s how we failed to score.”

“Fatigue caught us in the past and to avoid that on the field we need to be physically and mentally ready for the challenge the opponent will put against us.”

Navua is currently seventh with nine points and will take on the jet setters in the Round 10 fixture.