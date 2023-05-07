Navua upsets Blues, registers second win

Navua registered its second win of the season on Sunday after beating second place Lautoka 2-1 in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

The Blues with a power-packed line up entered the match as favourites but self-belief, team work and the support of home fans powered Navua to play its own style of football.

A penalty by Solomon Island Jared Rongosulia gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

Left-back Sakaraia Naisua managed to level scores midway in the second spell but hardworking defender Joseph Elder managed to snatch the winner and vital three points for Navua towards the end of the encounter.

Navua now has 9 points and is on the seventh spot while Lautoka remains in second spot with 16 points.