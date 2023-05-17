Nawaqanitawase among R12 top performers

NSW Waratahs winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji, is among the best Australian performers in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

Nawaqanitawase gave a perfect reminder of his talent against the Rebels in their 38-20 impressive win on Saturday.

His finishing ability was on full display to break the tackle of Andrew Kellaway and somehow find the line.

He was busy throughout the night with 10 carries and continues to get better as the season progresses.

Other standout players are Te Tera Faulkner (NSW Waratahs), Folau Fainga’a (Western Force), Harry Johnson-Holmes (NSW Waratahs), Connor Vest (Queensland Reds), Jed Holloway (NSW Waratahs), Liam Wright (Queensland Reds), Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds), Pete Samu (ACT Brumbies), Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds), Ben Donaldson (NSW Waratahs), Corey Toole (ACT Brumbies), James O’Connor (Queensland Reds), Len Ikitau (ACT Brumbies), Jock Campbell (Queensland Reds).