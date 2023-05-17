Wednesday, May 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Nawaqanitawase among R12 top performers

Wallaby and NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase. Photo Courtesy: Rugby Australia

NSW Waratahs winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji, is among the best Australian performers in Round 12 of the Super Rugby Pacific.

Nawaqanitawase gave a perfect reminder of his talent against the Rebels in their 38-20 impressive win on Saturday.

His finishing ability was on full display to break the tackle of Andrew Kellaway and somehow find the line.

He was busy throughout the night with 10 carries and continues to get better as the season progresses.

Other standout players are Te Tera Faulkner (NSW Waratahs), Folau Fainga’a (Western Force), Harry Johnson-Holmes (NSW Waratahs), Connor Vest (Queensland Reds), Jed Holloway (NSW Waratahs), Liam Wright (Queensland Reds), Fraser McReight (Queensland Reds), Pete Samu (ACT Brumbies), Tate McDermott (Queensland Reds), Ben Donaldson (NSW Waratahs), Corey Toole (ACT Brumbies), James O’Connor (Queensland Reds), Len Ikitau (ACT Brumbies), Jock Campbell (Queensland Reds).  

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Four political parties temporarily ...

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has suspended ...
Football

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Ba aims to qualify for the 2023 Digicel/ Tebara Halal Meats Muslim ...
NRL

Four Fijians in Women’s Natio...

Four players who share links to Fiji have been named in the 2023 Ha...
Football

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC after 1...

Tavua returns to the 2023 Digicel /Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Four political parties temporari...

News
Acting Reg...

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Football
Ba aims to...

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC afte...

Football
Tavua retu...

Chaudhry responds to personal at...

News
Former Pri...

Prof Prasad will not resign: AG

News
Attorney-G...

Popular News

I am sorry for my role in the 87...

News
“I am sorr...

Call for a proper response on qu...

News
The Fiji L...

15 drivers in custody for drunk ...

News
Police hav...

This is a political witch hunt: ...

News
Former Pri...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

It will be a ‘needs based budget...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Solomon Warriors vs Lupe Ole Soaga SC