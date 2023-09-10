Nawaqanitawase dots in Wallabies win

Mark Nawaqanitawase, scored a try for the Wallabies in their opening 35-15 win over Georgia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday.

In doing so, Australia under the guidance of Eddie Jones recorded their first win of the year.

The Wallabies started as hot as the Stade de France conditions when Mark Nawaqanitawase nailed a 50-22 inside the first minute as from the resulting line out, Jordan Petaia barged over the line for the opening try but Ben Donaldson failed to convert.

Five minutes later, Georgia responded with a penalty which fly-half Luka Matkava beautifully slotted in between the uprights to get them on the scoreboard.

The combination of Petaia and Nawaqanitawase proved plenty of trouble for the Georgians, as this time Petaia combined and flicked a timely pass to Nawaqanitawase to plant the ball on the try line.

This time Donaldson converted and landed three penalties for a 21-3 at the break.

Minutes before the break, Georgia was reduced to 14 players when Mirian Modebadze was yellow carded for a cynical foul.

Despite a man down, it failed to dampen Georgia’s spirit as they managed to score their first try in the match from hardworking flanker Luka Ivanishvili but his conversion was unsuccessful.

This time, the Australians gave a harsh response when Ben Donaldson scored two converted tries while Beka Gigashvili tried to bring Georgia back in the game with atry.

An incredible try-saver from Nawaqanitawase capped off a great performance for the Australians.

Photo Courtesy: Rugby Australia