Nawaqanitawase double sinks Drua

A double from Wallabies winger Mark Waqanitawase ensured the Waratahs go four in a row after beating the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua 32-18 during their Super Rugby Pacific clash at Allianz Stadium today.

The Fijian Drua struck first just seven minutes in with a penalty to pivot Caleb Muntz only to have the lead switch hands when Waratahs Fijian winger Mark Nawaqanitawase over to score on 11 minutes with the conversion missed.

A second penalty from Muntz on 15 minutes put them back in front with a slender one point lead.

The Drua infringed in the ruck in prime position on 26 minutes to allow Waratahs flyhalf Ben Donaldson to strike a clean penalty to put the hosts up 8-6.

A high tempo game the Drua was clear in the first half to apply themselves after a slow start last week against the Force.

The Tahs scored after working the ball through a number of phases from the line-out.

An overlap had blind wing Dylan Pietsch over with Donaldson missing the conversion to put them into half-time with a 13-6 lead.

The Drua picked up the pace in the second half intent to close the gap.

Ikanivere continued his top tier form, after a number of hammer anvil phases had him over the chalk with substitute flyhalf Kemu Valetini converting to level the points with 20 minutes to go.

Waqanitawase showed his class finishing off a move he started to put the home team back up on 64 minutes with Donaldson converting for a seven point buffer.

Drua blindside flanker Joseva Tamani regathered a stolen lineout and break through from 15 metres out to score on 68 minutes with a crucial conversion from Valetini charged down from Waqanitawase.

The Tahs maintained their composure and build phases near the Drua tryline.

A quick ball to an unmarked number eight Langi Gleesom had him score to extend the lead on 71 minutes with the conversion drifting way.

Reserve front rower Mahe Vailanu sealed the win off a 77 minute maul as Donaldson nailed the conversion for the icing on the cake.

Waratahs line-up: Te Tera Faulkner, Dave Porecki, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Jed Holloway, Hugh Sinclair, Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Langi Gleeson, Jake Gordon (c), Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch, Joey Walton, Izaia Perese, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Max Jorgensen.

Reserves: Mahe Vailanu, Nephi Leatigaga, Archer Holz, Ned Hanigan, Taleni Seu, Charlie Gamble, Teddy Wilson, Harry Wilson.

Fijian Drua line-up: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Mesake Doge, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Apisalome Vota.