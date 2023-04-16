Sunday, April 16, 2023
Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge Force

Wallaby and NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase. Photo Courtesy: Rugby Australia

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try to help his NSW Waratahs edge Western Force 36-16 in a Super Rugby Pacific match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Waratahs proved to be strong from the first whistle of the match as the side secured a penalty which Ben Donaldson kicked and Izaia Perese crossed over the first try and Donaldson converted for a 10-0 lead.

The Force was awarded a penalty in the 20th minute which Jake Strachan slotted between the uprights but the side was reduced to 14 players when Jackson Pugh copped a yellow card for foul play.

The Tahs managed to wrestle the ball back from the Force forwards and Lalakai Foketi caught a lineout and hurried it over to Nawaqanitawase to score which Donaldson converted.

The Force again managed to secure a penalty and Strachan booted before Jake Gordon scored for Tahs to extend their lead at 22-6 at the break.

The Tahs again started the match early with a Harry Johnson-Holmes try and Donaldson converted before Manasa Matale snaked past the Tahs defense to score but conversion failed.

The Tahs were later reduced to 14 players when Will Harris copped a yellow card and Force took advantage of the opportunity to score through Zach Kibirige but Izaia Perese got the consolation for Tahs and Donaldson booted the last conversion.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
