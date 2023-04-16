Nawaqanitawase helps Tahs edge Force

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try to help his NSW Waratahs edge Western Force 36-16 in a Super Rugby Pacific match at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Waratahs proved to be strong from the first whistle of the match as the side secured a penalty which Ben Donaldson kicked and Izaia Perese crossed over the first try and Donaldson converted for a 10-0 lead.

The Force was awarded a penalty in the 20th minute which Jake Strachan slotted between the uprights but the side was reduced to 14 players when Jackson Pugh copped a yellow card for foul play.

The Tahs managed to wrestle the ball back from the Force forwards and Lalakai Foketi caught a lineout and hurried it over to Nawaqanitawase to score which Donaldson converted.

The Force again managed to secure a penalty and Strachan booted before Jake Gordon scored for Tahs to extend their lead at 22-6 at the break.

The Tahs again started the match early with a Harry Johnson-Holmes try and Donaldson converted before Manasa Matale snaked past the Tahs defense to score but conversion failed.

The Tahs were later reduced to 14 players when Will Harris copped a yellow card and Force took advantage of the opportunity to score through Zach Kibirige but Izaia Perese got the consolation for Tahs and Donaldson booted the last conversion.