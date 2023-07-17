Nawaqanitawase in team of the week

NSW Waratahs winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, who shares links to Fiji has been named in the Rugby Championship team of the week and has been rated as one of the top five players from Round two.

Nawaqanitawase scored a try in Wallabies’ slender 34-31 loss to Argentina on Saturday.

The 22-year-old looked to have saved the Wallabies’ blushes with a 95-metre intercept try with five minutes remaining at Commbank Stadium.

Nawaqanitawase was all-action and showed just why he should have started against South Africa in Round One, reports Planet Rugby.

Such a handful in possession, he finished with a whopping 128 metres that included a try. Isgro was also a handful with 10 carries for 82 metres but we went for the Wallaby.

The Wallabies flyer continues the theme of right-wingers who hadn’t played in Round One impressing in Round Two.

Coming in for Fijian cross-code Suliasi Vunivalu, Nawaqanitawase couldn’t have done much more to convince Eddie Jones he’s the man for the 14 jersey going forward.

His 75th minute try was the moment that looked to have won the game for Australia and was pretty much a 14-point play as the Pumas were looking likely to score if not for the intervention.

He backed himself earlier in the game when taking a quick tap to keep the Wallabies attack moving, which led to the Len Ikitau try as well.

On a night that finished disappointingly for Australia, his performance was at least one thing to be happy about for Wallabies supporters.

“Fantastic,” Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones said of Nawaqanitawase’s dazzling display.

“Every time he got the ball, he lit the stadium up. Kids are jumping off the edge of the seat. He’s that sort of player. Fantastic.”

Rugby Championship Team of the Week: Beauden Barrett, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Lucio Cinti, Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell, Tomas Lavanini, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Julian Montoya, Ethan de Groot.

Rugby Championship top five players: Will Jordan, Cheslin Kolbe, Shannon Frizell, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Brodie Retallick.